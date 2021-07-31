Thunderstorms rolled into Colorado Springs late Saturday afternoon, flooding streets and triggering a flash warning, which remains in effect for the El Paso County and the Colorado Springs area until 8:30 p.m.   

Here's the latest: 

6:00 p.m.

Several streets throughout Colorado Springs were flooded Saturday evening, after thunderstorms producing heavy rain rolled through the area beginning at around 5:15 p.m.

Street flooding occurred in several places throughout Colorado Springs, including at the intersections of Fountain Boulevard and Circle Drive, Hancock Expressway and Circle Drive, and just past North Carefree Circle on northbound Academy Boulevard.

Colorado Springs Utilities crews were also working to restore power to thousands of people on the city's south side.

About 3,000 customers on the southwest side, near Bear Creek park, lost power shortly before 6 p.m.  Crew were estimating power to be restored by 8 or 9 p.m.

By 6:30 p.m., power had been restored to roughly 4,000 customers in southeast Colorado Springs, where a power outage was reported at around 5:30 p.m. 

Until power is fully restored, Utilities advised drivers to use caution, and treat dark intersections as four-way stops. 

Utilities has not said what led to the outages.

