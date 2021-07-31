Thunderstorms rolled into Colorado Springs late Saturday afternoon, flooding streets and triggering a flash flood warning, which remained in effect for El Paso County and the Colorado Springs area until 8:30 p.m.  A flash flood watch remains in effect until 1 a.m. Sunday.

Several streets throughout Colorado Springs were flooded Saturday evening, after thunderstorms producing heavy rain rolled through the area beginning at around 5:15 p.m.

Street flooding occurred in several places throughout Colorado Springs, including at the intersections of Fountain Boulevard and Circle Drive, Hancock Expressway and Circle Drive, and just past North Carefree Circle on northbound Academy Boulevard.

Colorado Springs police went on accident alert at 5:25 p.m. because of road conditions, and Colorado Springs Utilities crews worked to restore power to thousands of people on the city's south side during the storm. 

About 3,000 customers on the southwest side, near Bear Creek park, lost power shortly before 6 p.m. Utilities said the outage was caused by lightning. 

By 7:30 p.m., power had been restored to most customers in southeast Colorado Springs, where a power outage was reported at around 5:30 p.m. Utilities have not said whether the outage was weather-related. 

