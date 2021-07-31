Thunderstorms rolled into Colorado Springs late Saturday afternoon, flooding streets and triggering a flash flood warning, which remained in effect for El Paso County and the Colorado Springs area until 8:30 p.m. A flash flood watch remains in effect until 1 a.m. Sunday.
Several streets throughout Colorado Springs were flooded Saturday evening, after thunderstorms producing heavy rain rolled through the area beginning at around 5:15 p.m.
Street flooding occurred in several places throughout Colorado Springs, including at the intersections of Fountain Boulevard and Circle Drive, Hancock Expressway and Circle Drive, and just past North Carefree Circle on northbound Academy Boulevard.
Northbound Academy just past N Carefree is flooded. #ColoradoSprings #cowx @NWSPueblo pic.twitter.com/9eD63rqLGC— Matt Minnillo (@MattBlueThunder) July 31, 2021
Firefighters say this vehicle got trapped against the barriers by the rushing waters near Hancock Expressway and Circle. Thankfully, no one was inside.📷: Trevor Cokely pic.twitter.com/4IMlAerCwm— Catherine Silver (@CatSilverTV) July 31, 2021
Seaweed? Waves? In Colorado Springs? Half Turn Road and N. Academy water level starting to go down, but a lot of cars had water go over the hood trying to go by. That red car stalled in the road tried to make it…and didn’t. Driver got out ok! @KKTV11News #COwx pic.twitter.com/W8XqqwyLQr— Spencer Wilson (@Spencer_WNews) August 1, 2021
Manitou Springs CO. @christina_wx @NWSPueblo #cowx #colorado pic.twitter.com/DXi5kUnD2P— Colorado Storm Chasers (@COStormChasers) August 1, 2021
Colorado Springs police went on accident alert at 5:25 p.m. because of road conditions, and Colorado Springs Utilities crews worked to restore power to thousands of people on the city's south side during the storm.
About 3,000 customers on the southwest side, near Bear Creek park, lost power shortly before 6 p.m. Utilities said the outage was caused by lightning.
Crews are working to restore power in southwest Colorado Springs affecting approx. 3,000 customers. Est. restoration is between 3-4 hours. Stay up to date with our outage map at https://t.co/DTg0TyfSLa. pic.twitter.com/A6Ew9IjgDI— Co.Springs Utilities (@CSUtilities) August 1, 2021
By 7:30 p.m., power had been restored to most customers in southeast Colorado Springs, where a power outage was reported at around 5:30 p.m. Utilities have not said whether the outage was weather-related.
We’re working to restore power to approx. 4,000 customers in southeast Colorado Springs. Est. restoration is between 8-9 p.m. Stay up to date with our outage map at https://t.co/DTg0TyfSLa. Use caution while driving and treat any dark intersections as 4-way stops. pic.twitter.com/jGHV9bYaA9— Co.Springs Utilities (@CSUtilities) July 31, 2021