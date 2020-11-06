Extreme fire danger is expected in the Pikes Peak region Friday and Saturday after several consecutive days of warm, dry weather, the National Weather Service in Pueblo predicted.
Friday's weather makes for risky fire conditions as the high is forecast to reach 75 degrees — just one degree below the record high temperature for Nov. 6.
Winds are expected between 5 and 15 mph although some areas could see gusts up to 35 mph.
Sunshine is expected throughout the day with a mostly cloudy night and is expected to drop to a low of 45 degrees.
Saturday poses fire danger too as breezes are forecast to pick up speed.
Some reprieve to the dry weather is expected over the weekend with chance of showers Saturday night and chance of snow into next week.
"Highs drop to the 50s by Sunday, then the 40s by Monday," Gazette news partner KKTV reported. "We will see a mix of sun and clouds with most if the rain and snow chances for areas west of I-25 during Monday overnight and into early Tuesday morning."
Here's the rest of this week's forecast from the National Weather Service:
Saturday: Mostly sunny then mostly breezy with a high of 70 degrees and winds between 5 and 25 mph.
Sunday: Breezy and slight chance of rain and snow then sunny with a high of 61 degrees and winds between 15 and 20 mph with a 20% chance of precipitation.
Monday: A chance of snow showers, then a chance of rain showers and partly sunny with a high near 47 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny with a chance of snow and a high of 46 degrees with winds between 5 and 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.