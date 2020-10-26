Heavy snowfall and icy roads make for dangerous driving conditions in the Pikes Peak region Monday, the National Weather Service in Pueblo reported.
A winter storm warning advises drivers to provide extra time in morning commutes as slippery roads pose a hazard.
Many schools and business are also impacted by Monday's unforgiving weather conditions. Click here to see a list of closures.
Snowfall will continue throughout the day but start to ease up around 4 p.m. with an estimated 4 to 7 inches of total accumulation. Chance of snow is 80% along with frigid tempertures starting out below zero Monday and forcast to max out around 13 degrees with winds gusts up to 35 mph.
Overnight tempertures will drop to 3 degrees with more snow predicted at the start of Wednesday.
"The cold weather sticks around through the middle of the week, then we start to warm back up," Gazette news parnter KKTV reported. "Highs reach the 60s for many Friday through the weekend."
Here's the rest of this week's forecast from the National Weather Service:
Tuesday: Sunny with a high of 43 degrees and winds around 5 mph.
Wednesday: A slight chance of snow, then a chance of rain and snow. Mostly sunny with a high of 50 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Thursday: Sunny with a high of 56 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph.
Friday: Sunny with a high of 62 degrees with winds around 5 mph.