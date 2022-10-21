Colorado Springs is expecting “critical fire-weather conditions” Friday that will extend into the weekend, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
Friday is expected to see sunny and breezy weather with a high near 78. Humidity will drop and winds will pick up in the afternoon, ushering in a weekend of fire-danger weather.
A red flag warning will take effect Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. as a storm moves through the mountains and blows dust onto the plains.
Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.
Today: Sunny, with a high near 78. North wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south southwest in the afternoon.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 75. Breezy, with a north-northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
Sunday: A 20% chance of showers after noon. Patchy blowing dust between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Sunny, with a high near 66. Windy, with a southwest wind 20 to 30 mph, with gusts as high as 45 mph.
Monday: A 40% chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 46. North wind around 15 mph.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 57. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.