Weather 081422.jpg (copy)

Clear skies above northeast Colorado Springs.

 O'Dell Isaac, The Gazette

Colorado Springs is expecting “critical fire-weather conditions” Friday that will extend into the weekend, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo. 

Friday is expected to see sunny and breezy weather with a high near 78. Humidity will drop and winds will pick up in the afternoon, ushering in a weekend of fire-danger weather.

A red flag warning will take effect Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. as a storm moves through the mountains and blows dust onto the plains.

 Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Today: Sunny, with a high near 78. North wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south southwest in the afternoon.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 75. Breezy, with a north-northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. 

Sunday: A 20% chance of showers after noon. Patchy blowing dust between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Sunny, with a high near 66. Windy, with a southwest wind 20 to 30 mph, with gusts as high as 45 mph. 

Monday: A 40% chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 46. North wind around 15 mph. 

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 57. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph. 

Tags

Sign Up for Springs AM Update

Your morning rundown of the latest news from Colorado Springs and around the country

View all of our newsletters.

Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

View all of our newsletters.
Load comments