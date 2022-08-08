Colorado Springs residents can expect a high near 77 Monday and partly sunny skies, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo. There is a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly developing after 2 p.m.
East northeast wind 5-15 mph becoming south in the morning. Monday night will see a low near 56 and a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 10 p.m.
New rainfall amounts are expected to be less than one tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Here's the forecast from the National Weather Service:
Today: A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. East northeast wind 5-15 mph becoming south in the morning. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tuesday: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Light and variable wind becoming southeast 10-15 mph in the morning.
Wednesday: A 10% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Sunny, with a high near 86. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 86. Northwest wind 5-15 mph becoming south southeast in the afternoon.
Friday: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Sunny, with a high near 89. Southeast wind 10-15 mph.