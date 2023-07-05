Colorado Springs is forecast for cooler, more mild temps, and progressive thunderstorms throughout the day, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.

There’s a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms, likely after 11 a.m. Expect mostly cloudy conditions throughout the day with a high near 71 degrees. A light wind from the southeast is forecast to range from 5 to 10 mph.

A hazardous weather outlook is issued for Colorado Springs and surrounding areas due to possible severe storming, hail, and strong, gusty winds.

“The risk for strong to severe storms across the Pike's Peak Region and the I-25 corridor this afternoon will likely shift to the southeast plains this evening,” the weather service said in its forecast.

Looking ahead to Wednesday night, showers and thunderstorms are likely to continue before 10 p.m. Expect mostly cloudy skies and a low bottoming out around 55 degrees.

Showers and thunderstorms linger in the rest of the week’s forecast, with highs in the 80s.

Here’s the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Thursday: There’s a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms heading into the afternoon. Expect partly sunny skies and a high near 80 degrees.

Friday: There’s a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Otherwise, expect mostly sunny conditions and a high near 83 degrees.

Saturday: There’s a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Partly sunny skies are in the forecast with a high of around 80 degrees.

Sunday: There’s a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms heading into the afternoon. Expect mostly sunny skies and a high of around 87 degrees.