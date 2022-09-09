053021-news-meadowgrass 6.jpg (copy) (copy)

Cooler temperatures and scattered afternoon thunderstorms are expected in Colorado Springs on Friday after two straight days of record-breaking heat, the National Weather Service in Pueblo predicts.

There is a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Friday, with areas of smoke between 7-9 a.m. from West Coast wildfires.

Friday will be sunny with a high near 75 degrees. It'll be breezy, with north winds blowing 15 to 20 mph becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph.

Friday night will be mostly cloudy with a low around 47 and a chance of showers and thunderstorms, the agency said. There's a 40% chance of precipitation.

Those "cool, cloudy and showery conditions" will continue Saturday, the weather service said.

Here is the rest of the forecast from the National Weather Service:

Saturday: A chance of showers before 1 p.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 1-4 p.m. Showers are likely, and possibly a thunderstorm, after 4 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 56. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 75.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 86. 

