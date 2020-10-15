Fire danger is expected to remain high around Colorado Springs Thursday even though temperatures are expected to be well below Wednesday's record heat, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
Dry vegetation and gusty winds are key factors in critical fire weather, but Thursday's high is only expected to reach 56 degrees.
The rest of the day's forecast includes mostly sunny skies and winds between 5 and 10 mph. Overnight temperatures are predicted to drop to 26 degrees.
Temperatures will fluctuate throughout the week with mostly cooler days and even colder nights.
"Our temperatures will jump around for the second half of this forecast, with a few cold fronts coming our way," Gazette news partner KKTV wrote. "Right now, we are looking mainly dry with chilly nights ahead."
Here's the rest of this week's forecast from the National Weather Service:
Friday: Sunny with a high near 63 degrees and winds between 5 and 10 mph.
Saturday: Sunny with a high near 77 and winds between 5 and 10 mph.
Sunday: Sunny with a high near 64 degrees and winds between 5 and 10 mph.
Monday: Mostly sunny with a high near 67 degrees and winds around 5 mph.