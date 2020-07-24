Rain and thunderstorms forecast for Colorado Springs' show now sign of slowing down as showers are expected to set in Friday afternoon and linger throughout the weekend and into next week.
Friday's forecast predicts showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. at a 60% chance. Skies will be partly sunny with temperatures reaching a high of 83 degrees and an overnight low of 59 degrees. Light winds will also set in this afternoon between 5 and 15 mph.
Temperatures will cool down as rain makes its way into the Pikes Peak region during the weekend.
"Afternoon thunderstorms will be with us through the beginning of next week. Monsoonal moisture will impact southern Colorado," Gazette news partner KKTV said. "Although this rain will be great for our drought situation, we will be watching the risk for flash flooding too."
Here's the rest of the this week's forecast from the National Weather Service:
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high of 86 degrees and winds around 5 mph. A 70% chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Sunday: Showers and thunderstorms, with a high of 82 degrees and winds between 5 and 10 mph. A 80% chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening.
Monday: Showers and thunderstorms, with a high of 76 degrees and winds between 5 and 10 mph. A 80% chance of showers and thunderstorms throughout the day.
Tuesday: Showers and thunderstorms, with a high of 80 degrees and winds between 5 mph. A 60% chance of rain in the afternoon and evening.