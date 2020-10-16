Weather conditions continue to pose critically high fire danger around the Pikes Peak area, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
Low humidity, dry vegetation, and strong winds up to 40 mph in some areas, contribute to conditions of high fire danger.
Saturday a fire weather watch will be in effect as the risky weather conditions persist.
Friday Colorado Springs is expected to be sunny with a high of 65 degrees and winds mostly between 5 to 10 mph. At night temperatures are expected to drop to 42 degrees.
"Our temperatures will jump around later this weekend and early next week, with a few cold fronts coming our way," Gazette news partner KKTV reported. "Right now, we are looking mainly dry with chilly nights ahead."
Here's the rest of this week's forecast from the National Weather Service:
Saturday: Sunny with a high near 77 and winds between 5 and 10 mph.
Sunday: Mostly sunny with a high near 57 degrees and winds between 5 and 10 mph.
Monday: Sunny with a high near 67 degrees and winds between 5 and 10 mph.
Tuesday: Sunny with a high near 68 degrees with winds between 5 and 10 mph.