Emerson Killion, left, helps John Graham, with the AdAmAn hiking club, take off a helmet camera during the club's annual hike to the summit of Pikes Peak on Dec. 31, 2020. This year, the club had to hike in smaller and separate groups to allow for COVID-19 safety precautions, eliminating their annual overnight stay at the Barr Camp cabin with only a fraction of the members and guests completing the hike. (Forrest Czarnecki/The Gazette)