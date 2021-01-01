010121-news-features 25.JPG
The new year in Colorado Springs will start cool and breezy Friday, with clouds expected to linger before breaking for sunshine the rest of the weekend.

That's according to Gazette news partner KKTV. "So today, a little chilly if you're getting outside," said meteorologist Sydney Jackson. "However, by Saturday and Sunday, we're going to feel much better across southern Colorado."

She expected highs in the 30s Friday, with temperatures in the Springs hovering in the 40s Saturday and Sunday.

The next change in the local weather trend could come early next week. The National Weather Service is forecasting a slight chance of rain and snow for the Springs on Tuesday.

