Colorado Springs residents can expect a high near 82 Friday according to the National Weather Service. There is a chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon, and the chance of precipitation is 30%.
Tonight night will see a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms with a low approaching 54. New rainfall amounts are expected to be between one tenth and one quarter of an inch, except in thunderstorms which could cause higher amounts.
Our thoughts on today and tomorrow. Thunderstorms are expected both days over the mountains and the I-25 corridor, but Saturday poses a higher risk for flash flooding over the eastern mountains. #COwx #Colorado pic.twitter.com/2y9TUmKtdV— NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) August 19, 2022
More chances for showers and thunderstorms over the weekend, with the best chances on Saturday and Sunday. Wind is from the north at 5-15 mph and will become east in the afternoon.
Here's the forecast from the National Weather Service:
Today: A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. North wind 5-15 mph becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Saturday: A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 9am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 71. Northeast wind 5-15 mph becoming south southeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Sunday: A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 9 a.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. South southeast wind 5-15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Monday: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Southeast wind 5-15 mph.
Tuesday: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Sunny, with a high near 79. South southeast wind 10-15 mph.