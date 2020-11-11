Mild weather and cool weather temperatures will continue in the Pikes Peak region Wednesday, the National Weather Service in Pueblo predicted.
Slight breezes and sunny skies fill the forecast Wednesday. Temperatures will reach a high of 49 degrees with an overnight low dropping down to 25 degrees.
Temperatures in the 40s and clear, sunny skies are expected into the weekend, the weather service predicted.
"Even milder weather looks to take hold as we head into next week," Gazette news partner KKTV reported. "Highs reach the 50s and 60s Monday and Tuesday with sunshine."
Here's the rest of this week's forecast from the National Weather Service:
Thursday: Sunny with a high near 49 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph.
Friday: Mostly sunny with a high near 58 degrees and winds between 5 to 15 mph.
Saturday: Sunny then breezy with a high near 61 degrees and winds between 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
Sunday: Sunny with a high near 53 degrees and winds around 10 mph.