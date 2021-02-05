A chilly day with some sunshine is expected Friday in Colorado Springs, the National Weather Service in Pueblo predicts.
Temperatures are expected to reach a high of 41 degrees with partly cloudy skies and winds between 5 and 10 mph, according to the weather service.
Overnight temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 20 degrees with partly cloudy skies and light winds between 5 and 15 mph, the agency said.
The weekend and early next week is expected to be sunny with highs in the 40s and 50s, the weather service predicts.
"The forecast is looking very uncertain for next week - cold air looks to make a push south but “how far” south and “how cold” continue to be what we iron out," Gazette news partner KKTV reported, "Right now we’re going with 30s and PLENTY OF WIND early next week, eventually dropping to the 20s by Thursday with single digits overnight."
Here's the rest of this week's forecast from the National Weather Service.
Monday: Mostly sunny with a high near 47 degrees and winds around 5 to 10 mph.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny with a high near 40 degrees and winds between 5 and 10 mph.