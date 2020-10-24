Colorado Springs residents should expect drastic changes in temperature over the weekend, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
Saturday will be sunny and breezy with a high of 71 degrees, but temperatures are expected to take a sharp downturn by Saturday night, sinking to about 20 degrees, the weather service reported.
“Colorado weather is always keeping us on our toes!” wrote KKTV meteorologist Christina Sanjuan, who noted that wind gusts of up to 40 mph indicate high fire danger on Saturday. "Enjoy the warmth because it is incredibly short-lived."
Sunday will be well below freezing, with a high of 24 degrees and a low in the single digits overnight, according to NWS Pueblo.
Snow is in the forecast for Colorado Springs this weekend, beginning Sunday and possibly continuing through Monday, adding up to as much as 4 inches, according to Sanjuan. Southwestern mountain regions can expect 6-8 inches of snow, KKTV reported.
"Confidence continues to increase that the entire region sees some snow, with the heaviest amounts expected over the mountains," NWS Pueblo tweeted.
Colorado ski resorts will get a boost over the weekend, with Vail getting up to 9 inches of snow and Breckenridge expecting 6 inches, NWS reported.
Temperatures will gradually to rise into the 40s Tuesday, the 50s on Wednesday and Thursday, topping out in the 60s on Friday, according to the weather service.