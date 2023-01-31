The cold front that hit Colorado Springs this past weekend lingers for one more day before warmer winter temperatures emerge back in the forecast later this week.

Bundle up Tuesday, with wind chill values forecast between -10 and 0 degrees. Sunny skies are predicted with a high of 26 degrees, according to the National Weather Station in Pueblo.

Looking into Tuesday night, expect mostly clear skies with a low of 10 degrees.

Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Wednesday: Sunny skies with a high of 43 degrees

Thursday: Sunny skies with a high of 47 degrees.

Friday: Partly sunny skies in the forecast with a high of 53.

Saturday: Expect mostly sunny conditions with a high of 49

Sunday: Mostly sunny with a high reaching 51 degrees.