Colorado Springs residents can expect cold, cloudy, and icy conditions overnight as temperatures drop to the single digits, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
Snow showers and patchy fog will lead to reduced visibility, and a predicted low of 4 degrees means the roads will be icy and slick Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning. The weather service predicts the wind chill will reach -5 degrees.
Wednesday morning will bring patches of dense fog, but that should clear away by midmorning, according to the forecast. The high is expected to be in the low 30s.
“Watch for slick spots early Wednesday morning as roads could still be a bit covered in snow,” KKTV meteorologist Lucy Bergemann said. “We are sunny tomorrow once the fog lifts.”