Drivers should watch out for slick roads from last night's snowstorm, the National Weather Service in Pueblo said.
There has been scattered snowfall Thursday morning, but the rest of the day is expected to be mostly sunny.
Temperatures are expected to reach a high of 37 degrees in Colorado Springs with winds between 10 and 15 mph decreasing to between 5 and 10 mph, according to the weather service.
Overnight temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 18 degrees with partly cloudy skies and light breezes between 5 and 10 mph, the agency said.
The rest of the week is expected to be sunny with highs in the 40s and 50s, the weather service predicts.
"The forecast is looking very uncertain for next week - cold air looks to make a push south but “how far” south and “how cold” continue to be what we iron out," Gazette news partner KKTV reported. "Right now we’re going with 30s and PLENTY OF WIND for the beginning of next week."
Here's the rest of this week's forecast from the National Weather Service.
Monday: Mostly sunny with a high near 37 degrees and winds around 5 to 10 mph. A 20% chance of snow showers after noon.