October will start off with classic fall weather. There's a 60% chance of rain throughout the day and a probable thunderstorm between 4-5 p.m. Winds will pick up as the day goes on from 5-15 mph, according to the National Weather Service.
The evening will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of rain and a low of 48.
Here is the rest of the forecast from the National Weather Service.
Sunday: A 60% chance of morning showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74. North wind 5-15 mph becoming south in the morning.
Monday: A 60% chance of showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 73. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming east southeast in the afternoon.
Tuesday: A 70% chance of showers, and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 65. North northwest wind 5-10 mph becoming east in the afternoon.