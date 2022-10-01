092722-Fall Colors 26.JPG

Snow falls on bright fall colors along Tin Cup Pass on Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022. (The Gazette, Parker Seibold)

October will start off with classic fall weather. There's a 60% chance of rain throughout the day and a probable thunderstorm between 4-5 p.m. Winds will pick up as the day goes on from 5-15 mph, according to the National Weather Service. 

The evening will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of rain and a low of 48.

Here is the rest of the forecast from the National Weather Service

Sunday: A 60% chance of morning showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74. North wind 5-15 mph becoming south in the morning. 

Monday: A 60% chance of showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 73. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming east southeast in the afternoon. 

Tuesday: A 70% chance of showers, and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 65. North northwest wind 5-10 mph becoming east in the afternoon.

