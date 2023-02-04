Saturday will start with a large cloud presence that will gradually decrease throughout the day, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.

The high will likely be around 56 and temperatures could drop to around 25 in the evening. Winds are expected to remain from 5-10 mph.

Here's the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Today: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 56. North wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 56. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south in the morning.

Monday: A 30 percent chance of snow showers after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 44. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north in the afternoon.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 44. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.