Friday is expected to be increasingly cloudy prior to potential rain Saturday, the National Weather Service in Pueblo predicts.
The high will reach 51 degrees Friday with gusts of wind between 5 and 15 mph. Overnight temperatures are expected to drop to 29 degrees.
Saturday will bring a chance of rain with partly cloudy skies and Sunday is expected to be sunny.
Snow storms are forecast starting Monday.
"Next week looks a bit unsettled, we will be warm Monday before another big cool down and a chance for rain/snow on Tuesday," Gazette news partner KKTV reported. "Details are still uncertain and because the pattern has been favoring more dry-time than moisture chances, we’re not getting our hopes up."
Here's the rest of this week's forecast from the National Weather Service:
Saturday: A slight chance of rain and cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 52 degrees and winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Sunday: Sunny with a high near 45 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph.
Monday: Sunny with a high near 60 degrees and winds between 5 to 15 mph.
Tuesday: A chance of snow showers, then a slight chance of rain showers then mostly sunny, with a high near 49 degrees with winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.