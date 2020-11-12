Sunny skies and cool temperatures are likely in the Pikes Peak region through the weekend, forecasters predict.
Slight winds and clear skies are in the forecast for Thursday, according to National Weather Service in Pueblo. Temperatures will reach a high of 45 and drop down to 25 at night, the weather service reported.
The weekend’s forecast shows temperatures in the low-50s with breezy conditions returning Saturday.
Here’s the full weekend forecast from the National Weather Service:
Thursday: Sunny with a high near 45 and a low near 25. Breezy with a northwest wind 15 to 25 mph.
Friday: Sunny with a high near 56 and a low around 32.
Saturday: Sunny with a high near 53 and a low around 23. Breezy with winds 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph.
Sunday: Sunny with a high near 52 and a low around 26.