Sunny skies are anticipated in Colorado Springs along with a slight chance of isolated thunderstorms Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
Hail and strong gusts of wind are possible eastward near La Junta, but the Pikes Peak area is expected to remain mostly hot and dry with temperatures reaching 92 degrees.
A 10% chance of showers appears after 3 p.m. with winds between 5 and 10 mph. Temperatures are likely to drop down to 59 degrees overnight with mostly clear skies.
Clear skies and low chances of storms are forecast through the week.
"By the weekend we could see a few storms for the Pikes Peak Region with highs in the 80s and 90s," according to Gazette news partner KKTV.
Here's the rest of the this week's forecast from the National Weather Service:
Wednesday: Sunny with a high of 93 degrees with winds between 5 and 10 mph.
Thursday: Sunny with a chance of thunderstorms and a high of 94 degrees and winds around 5 mph. A 10% chance of rain in the afternoon.
Friday: Mostly sunny with slight chance of thunderstorms and a high of 93 degrees with winds around 5 mph. A 20% chance of rain in the afternoon and 10% chance of showers at night.
Saturday: Sunny with a chance of thunderstorms and a high of 89 degrees with winds between 5 and 10 mph. A 30% chance of showers in the afternoon and a 20% chance of rain at night.