Thursday is expected to be mostly clear and sunny before increasing clouds and winds move into Colorado Springs beginning Friday, the National Weather Service in Pueblo predicted.
Temperatures are expected to reach a high near 67 degrees Thursday with winds between 5 and 10 mph, the agency said.
Spotty critical fire weather conditions are expected along the entirety of the Interstate 25 corridor, the National Weather Service tweeted. The agency is monitoring the area from Trinidad north to Colorado Springs and could possibly expand Red Flag warnings in effect in nearby Fremont, Lincoln and Elbert counties.
Another day of high fire danger is expected on Thursday. Please avoid activities that could spark a fire.
Overnight temperatures are expected to drop down to 36 degrees with winds between 5 to 10 mph before increasing clouds and blustery winds move in Friday morning, the weather service said.
Here's the rest of this week's forecast from the National Weather Service.
Friday: Increasing clouds, with a high near 54 degrees. Windy, with winds between 10 and 20 mph and increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high of 66 degrees and winds between 5 and 10 mph.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 64 degrees and winds between 5 and 10 mph.