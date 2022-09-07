Colorado Springs residents can expect sunny, clear skies for most of Wednesday, but smoke from West Coast wildfires will begin to roll in during the evening, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
Wednesday morning and afternoon should be sunny, with a high near 89 degrees, the weather agency said. “Areas of smoke” could appear before 10 p.m., and again after 11 p.m. The weather service predicts a low temperature of 56 degrees.
Here is the rest of the forecast from the National Weather Service:
Thursday: Areas of smoke before noon. Sunny, with a high near 90. North northwest wind 5 to 15 mph becoming south southeast in the afternoon.
Friday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 72. Breezy, with a north northwest wind 15 to 20 mph becoming east southeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Saturday: A chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 62. South southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 69. South southeast wind 10 to 15 mph.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 80. West wind around 10 mph becoming east in the afternoon.
Tuesday: A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. West northwest wind around 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.