Sunny skies and cool temperatures are expected in Colorado Springs Thursday, the National Weather Service in Pueblo said.
Temperatures are likely to reach a high of 49 degrees Wednesday with sunny skies and winds between 5 to 10 mph, the agency said.
Overnight temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 25 degrees with partly cloudy skies and winds between 5 to 10 mph, the agency said.
Temperatures continue to creep up through the weekend to a high of 64 degrees along with sunshine but Sunday chances of snow and rain return with more precipitation expected Monday, the weather service said.
"Right now, it looks like rain moves in for the second half of Sunday, then transitions to snow heading into very early Monday," Gazette news partner KKTV reported.
Here's the rest of this week's forecast from the National Weather Service.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 57 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 64 degrees and winds between 5 to 15 mph.
Sunday: Increasing clouds, with a high near 50 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph. A 30% chance of showers after noon.
Monday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 43 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph. A 50% chance of snow showers.