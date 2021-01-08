Colorado Springs Downtown (copy) (copy)
Colorado Springs weather is expected to be bright and cold Friday, the National Weather Service in Pueblo predicts.

Temperatures are likely to reach a high of 42 degrees with sunny skies and winds between 5 and 10 mph, the agency said.

Overnight temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 18 degrees with mostly cloudy skies and around 5 mph.

Saturday will reach 33 degrees with light breezes. There is a 30% chance of snow that is likely to increase to 70% by the afternoon, the weather service said. No more than an inch of snowfall is expected Saturday.

"Snow will be heaviest for the mountains SW of Pueblo, where 4″+ will be possible!" Gazette news partner KKTV reported. "Closer to I-25 we will generally see 0-3″ with higher totals in the foothills. Wind will be light (gusts 20+ mph) but there will be pockets of low visibility as a result."

Next week is expected to be dry and cool with temperatures in the 40s and clear skies.

Here's the rest of this week's forecast from the National Weather Service.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a high near 33 degrees and winds between 5 and 10 mph. A 70% chance of snow showers, mainly after noon. New snow accumulation of around an inch possible.

Sunday: Mostly sunny with a high near 36 degrees and winds around 5 mph.

Monday: Sunny with a high near 45 degrees and winds around 5 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny with a high near 50 degrees and winds around 5 mph.

