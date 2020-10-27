Colorado Springs broke a record Tuesday morning with an all-time low temperture of 1 degree for Oct. 27, the National Weather Service in Pueblo reported.
The previous record was set in 1997 at 16 degrees, the agency said.
The forecast for Tuesday includes sunny skies and slightly warmer temperatures beyond single digits, the weather service predicted.
Chances of snow return Wednesday with a 30% chance of precipitation.
"Sunshine returns for the second half of the day on Thursday and we warm up - back into the 50s and 60s by the weekend," Gazette news partner KKTV reported.
Here's the rest of this week's forecast from the National Weather Service:
Wednesday: A slight chance of snow, then a chance of rain and snow. Partly sunny with a high of 46 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph.
Thursday: Sunny with a high of 55 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph.
Friday: Sunny with a high of 60 degrees and winds between 5 and 10 mph.
Saturday: Sunny with a high of 63 degrees and winds around 10 mph.