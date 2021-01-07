Colorado Springs weather is expected to be mild and chilly Thursday, the National Weather Service in Pueblo predicts.
Temperatures are likely to reach a high of 48 degrees with mostly sunny skies and winds around 5 mph, the agency said.
Overnight temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 18 degrees with partly cloudy skies and breezes between 5 and 10 mph.
Friday's weather is expected to be sunny with temperatures in the 30s and 40s and snow likely Saturday, the weather service said. No more than an inch of snowfall is expected Saturday.
"Plan on colder weather over the weekend with highs only reaching the 20s and 30s," Gazette news partner KKTV reported. "Flurries could linger mainly in the mountains into Sunday morning, but the rest of us will be left dry and cold."
Here's the rest of this week's forecast from the National Weather Service.
Friday: Sunny with a high near 43 degrees and winds around 5 mph.
Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a high near 35 degrees and winds between 5 and 10 mph. A 50% chance of snow showers, mainly after noon.
Sunday: Mostly sunny with a high near 35 degrees and winds around 5 mph.
Monday: Sunny with a high near 40 degrees and winds around 5 mph.