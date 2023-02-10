Colorado Springs is forecast for a chilly Friday and a warm weekend.

Expect sunny skies Friday, with a high near 44 degrees. Wind rolling in from the southeast will bring wind chill values between zero and ten in the afternoon, according to the national weather service in Pueblo.

Looking into Friday night, mostly clear conditions are forecast with a low bottoming out at 23 degrees.

Here’s the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Saturday: Mostly sunny skies with temperatures reaching 60 degrees.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high of 50 degrees.