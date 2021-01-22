Friday is expected to be mostly sunny and chilly in Colorado Springs, the National Weather Service in Pueblo predicts.
Temperatures are likely to reach a high of 45 degrees with breezes between 5 and 10 mph, the agency said.
Overnight temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 23 degrees with partly cloudy skies and winds around 5 mph.
Saturday, temperatures are forecast to be in the 50s with mostly sunny skies. Colorado Springs will start to see moisture enter the forecast Sunday when slight chances of rain and snow appear, the agency said.
"Right now, any accumulation looks to remain light outside of the mountains," Gazette news partner KKTV reported. "However, there may be some slick roads Sunday night into Monday morning."
Monday is likely to be cold and clear but chances of snow return Monday night into Tuesday.
Here's the rest of this week's forecast from the National Weather Service.
Saturday: Mostly with a high near 51 degrees and winds between 5 and 10 mph.
Sunday: Partly sunny with a high near 38 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph. A chance of snow before 1 p.m., then a chance of rain and snow between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m., then a chance of snow after 3 .p.m. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts to less than a tenth of an inch.
Monday: Mostly sunny with a high near 39 degrees and winds around 5 mph.
Tuesday: Partly sunny with a high near 34 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph. A 20% chance of snow.