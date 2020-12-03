Colorado Springs temperatures are expected to creep up Thursday and continue to get warmer into next week, the National Weather Service in Pueblo predicts.
Thursday is expected to get up to 46 degrees with sunny skies and winds around 10 mph. Overnight temperatures are forecast to drop to 24 degrees with mostly clear skies.
"We stay chilly with temps making it into the 40s and a bit of wind still around," Gazette news partner KKTV reported. Wind chill values will likely be in the 30s."
Temperatures jump up into the 50s with sunny skies Friday and throughout the weekend.
Here's the rest of this week's forecast from the National Weather Service:
Friday: Sunny with a high near 56 degrees and winds between 5 and 10 mph.
Saturday: Sunny with a high near 52 degrees and winds around 5 mph.
Sunday: Sunny with a high near 56 degrees and winds around 5 mph.
Monday: Sunny with a high near 57 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph.