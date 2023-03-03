010123-dg-weather-art

Pikes Peak looms in the background of Garden of the Gods at sunrise on Thursday.

 Photo by John Schultz

Chances of rain and snow linger in Colorado Springs Friday before heading into a warm weekend. 

Partly sunny conditions are in the forecast for Friday, with a high of 52 degrees. Winds coming in from the northwest are expected to pick up in the afternoon reaching 10-15 mph, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.

 There’s a 20% chance of showers late Friday afternoon, with rain rolling in after 3 p.m. and snow after 4 p.m. 

It’s expected to be a warm weekend with highs in the 40s and 50s. Here’s the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Saturday: Partly sunny skies, with a high of 45 degrees. 

Sunday: Sunny and windy, with a high of 55 degrees. Winds from the west could reach up to 35 mph, with gusts reaching as high as 55 mph. 

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high reaching 45 degrees. 

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high of 38 degrees. There’s a 20% chance of snow after 11 a.m. 

