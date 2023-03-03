Chances of rain and snow linger in Colorado Springs Friday before heading into a warm weekend.

Partly sunny conditions are in the forecast for Friday, with a high of 52 degrees. Winds coming in from the northwest are expected to pick up in the afternoon reaching 10-15 mph, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.

There’s a 20% chance of showers late Friday afternoon, with rain rolling in after 3 p.m. and snow after 4 p.m.

It’s expected to be a warm weekend with highs in the 40s and 50s. Here’s the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Saturday: Partly sunny skies, with a high of 45 degrees.

Sunday: Sunny and windy, with a high of 55 degrees. Winds from the west could reach up to 35 mph, with gusts reaching as high as 55 mph.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high reaching 45 degrees.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high of 38 degrees. There’s a 20% chance of snow after 11 a.m.