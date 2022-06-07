rain and weather

Snow covers Pikes Peak as seen from downtown Colorado Springs after s strong round of afternoon rain and thunderstorms blew through Colorado Springs and the region on Thursday, July 8, 2010 causing flash flooding in parts of El Paso County. Bryan Oller, The Gazette

There will be a chance of thunderstorms in Colorado Springs' forecast throughout the entire week.
 
Tuesday and Thursday will see a 30% chance of thunderstorms while on Wednesday and Friday that chance drops to 20%. New rainfall is expected on Tuesday, but only very little. 
 
The weather is expected to top out this week at 87 on Thursday, before dropping back down slightly to a high of 83 the following day. 
 
Here is the four-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service
 
Today: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. Some of the storms could be severe. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. North northeast wind 5-15 mph becoming south southeast in the morning. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
 
Wednesday: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. North wind 10-15 mph becoming south southeast in the afternoon.
 
Thursday: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. West southwest wind 5-15 mph becoming north in the afternoon.
 
Friday: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Northwest wind 10-15 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

