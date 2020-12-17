hogback 2.jpg (copy)

Pikes Peak seen along Rim Trail at Red Rock Canyon Open Space in Colorado Springs. Photo by Seth Boster, The Gazette

Colorado Springs weather is expected to warm up into the 40s Thursday with chances of snow starting early Friday morning, the National Weather Service in Pueblo predicts.

Thursday will reach a high of 47 degrees with partly cloudy skies and calm winds around 5 mph, the agency said. Overnight temperatures are expected to drop to 23 degrees with mostly cloudy skies and a 10% chance of snow after 5 a.m.

Friday after 8 a.m. chances of snow bump up to 40%.

"Accumulations look minor at this point, with most spots expected to see less than 1 inch," Gazette news partner KKTV reported. "Locally higher amounts are possible (up to 3 inches) west of Interstate 25."

The weekend is expected to be dry with temperatures in the 40s and 50s.

Here's the rest of this week's forecast from the National Weather Service:

Friday: Partly sunny with a high near 38 degrees winds between 10 and 15 mph. A 40% chance of snow after 8 a.m.

Saturday: Mostly sunny with a high near 45 degrees and winds between 5 and 10 mph.

Sunday: Sunny with a high near 50 degrees and winds around 10 mph.

Monday: Sunny with a high near 55 degrees and winds around 10 mph.

719-476-1623

@JessySnouwaert

Tags

Load comments