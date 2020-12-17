Colorado Springs weather is expected to warm up into the 40s Thursday with chances of snow starting early Friday morning, the National Weather Service in Pueblo predicts.
Thursday will reach a high of 47 degrees with partly cloudy skies and calm winds around 5 mph, the agency said. Overnight temperatures are expected to drop to 23 degrees with mostly cloudy skies and a 10% chance of snow after 5 a.m.
Friday after 8 a.m. chances of snow bump up to 40%.
"Accumulations look minor at this point, with most spots expected to see less than 1 inch," Gazette news partner KKTV reported. "Locally higher amounts are possible (up to 3 inches) west of Interstate 25."
The weekend is expected to be dry with temperatures in the 40s and 50s.
Here's the rest of this week's forecast from the National Weather Service:
Friday: Partly sunny with a high near 38 degrees winds between 10 and 15 mph. A 40% chance of snow after 8 a.m.
Saturday: Mostly sunny with a high near 45 degrees and winds between 5 and 10 mph.
Sunday: Sunny with a high near 50 degrees and winds around 10 mph.
Monday: Sunny with a high near 55 degrees and winds around 10 mph.