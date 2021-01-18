Monday starts off mostly sunny, but increasing clouds could bring rain to Colorado Springs in the afternoon, the National Weather Service in Pueblo predicts.
Chance of rain is 20% after 4 p.m. with less than a tenth of an inch of precipitation expected.
Temperatures are likely to reach a high of 39 degrees with winds between 5 and 10 mph, the agency said.
Snow develops over the mountains this afternoon and spreads to most lower elevations and the Interstate 25 corridor tonight, the weather service said.
Overnight temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 18 degrees with a 70% chance of snow before 5 a.m. and an inch of accumulation possible.
Chance of snow Tuesday is 20% before 11 a.m.
Colorado Springs has received 13.5 inches of snow this season, three inches less than the average year.
"Highs reach the 40s and 50s for the rest of the week with sunshine!" Gazette news partner KKTV reported.
Here's the rest of this week's forecast from the National Weather Service.
Tuesday: Cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 32 degrees and winds around 5 mph. A 20% chance of snow showers before 11 a.m.
Wednesday: Sunny with a high near 51 degrees and winds around 10 mph.
Thursday: Sunny with a high near 48 degrees and winds around 5 mph.
Friday: Mostly sunny with a high near 43 degrees and winds around 5 mph.