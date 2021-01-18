Colorado Springs, CO (80903)

Today

Mostly cloudy with snow showers developing for the afternoon. High 36F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Snow showers. Low 18F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.