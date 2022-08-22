Afternoon showers possible throughout week

Afternoon showers are possible throughout the week. Monday will see a 40% chance of showers mainly before 1 p.m.

 Alex Edwards, alex.edwards@gazette.com

Colorado Springs residents can expect partly sunny skies with a high near 77, according to the National Weather Service. There is a 40% chance for showers and thunderstorms to develop, mainly after 1 p.m.

Tonight will see a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before midnight. It will be partly cloudy with a low near 52.

Wind is currently from the south southeast at 5-10 mph, becoming south overnight. 

Here's the forecast from the National Weather Service:

TuesdayA 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 4 p.m. Sunny, with a high near 81. North wind 5-10 mph becoming south southeast in the morning.

WednesdayA 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Northwest wind 5-10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

ThursdayA 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. West northwest wind 5-15 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Friday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. West northwest wind 5-10 mph becoming south southeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

