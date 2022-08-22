Colorado Springs residents can expect partly sunny skies with a high near 77, according to the National Weather Service. There is a 40% chance for showers and thunderstorms to develop, mainly after 1 p.m.
Tonight will see a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before midnight. It will be partly cloudy with a low near 52.
Likely showers and thunderstorms are expected today primarily over the mountains and the mountain valleys. Though not likely, flash flooding is possible over flash flood prone areas. #COwx #Colorado pic.twitter.com/tBVpJEBQBL— NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) August 22, 2022
Wind is currently from the south southeast at 5-10 mph, becoming south overnight.
Here's the forecast from the National Weather Service:
Today: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. South southeast wind 5-10 mph. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tuesday: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 4 p.m. Sunny, with a high near 81. North wind 5-10 mph becoming south southeast in the morning.
Wednesday: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Northwest wind 5-10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.
Thursday: A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. West northwest wind 5-15 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.
Friday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. West northwest wind 5-10 mph becoming south southeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%.