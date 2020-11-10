Tuesday is forecast to be clear, bright and cold in the Pikes Peak region once the morning's freezing fog dissipates, the National Weather Service in Pueblo predicted.
A layer of wetness is likely to make roadways and sidewalks slick until about 8 a.m. with the rest of the day expected to be sunny.
Tuesday will reach a high of 46 degrees with an overnight low dropping down to 22 degrees.
The week will continue with temperatures in the 40s and clear, sunny skies are expected into the weekend, the weather service predicted.
"It will be breezy almost every day this week, so fire danger remains high," Gazette news partner KKTV reported. "Our next chance of snow could be this weekend, but only for the mountains."
Here's the rest of this week's forecast from the National Weather Service:
Wednesday: Sunny with a high near 49 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph.
Thursday: Sunny with a high near 48 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph.
Friday: Mostly sunny with a high near 53 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph.
Saturday: Sunny with a high near 58 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph.