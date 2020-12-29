The National Weather Service in Pueblo issued a winter weather advisory until 8 a.m. Tuesday in El Paso County.
There is a 30% chance of snow showers before 11 a.m. Tuesday with accumulation of less than one inch expected, the weather service said.
Drivers should be prepared for slippery road conditions that could impact the morning commute. A dense fog could also affect drivers' visibility.
Tuesday is likely to clear up to be partly sunny after 9 a.m. with a high of 41 degrees and winds between 5 and 15 mph.
"After midday sunshine, clouds fill back in and wind increases as a cold front slides through," Gazette news partner KKTV reported. "We will see gusts over 30mph through the first part of Tuesday night."
Overnight temperatures are expected to drop to 11 degrees with mostly clear skies and winds between 5 and 15 mph.
The rest of the week is expected to be cold with temperatures in the high 30s and low 40s with a mixture of sunny and cloudy days, the weather service said.
Here's the rest of this week's forecast from the National Weather Service:
Wednesday: Sunny with a high near 38 degrees and winds around 5 mph.
Thursday: Sunny with a high near 44 degrees and winds around 5 mph.
Friday, New Year's Day: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny with a high near 39 degrees and winds between 5 and 10 mph.
Saturday: Sunny with a high near 47 degrees and winds between 5 and 10 mph.