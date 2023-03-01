The forecast shows a mild Wednesday morning in Colorado Springs, with a chance of snow in the afternoon and into the night.

Mostly cloudy conditions are predicted for Wednesday morning and early afternoon, with a high of 44 degrees and a breeze rolling in from the south-southwest, with potential winds reaching 10-15 mph in the afternoon, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.

There’s a 30% chance of snow showers after 4 p.m., increasing to 40% chance into Wednesday night. The low temperature could bottom out at 22 degrees.

Here’s the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Thursday: 60% chance of snow, with less than an inch of new snow accumulation expected. Partly sunny skies are in the forecast with a high of 36 degrees.

Friday: Partly sunny, with a high reaching 48 degrees.

Saturday: Mostly sunny skies in the forecast with a high of 42 degrees.

Sunday: Sunny and warm, with a high of 55 degrees.