Sunny skies and strong breezes are expected in the Pikes Peak region Wednesday, the National Weather Service in Pueblo predicted.
Wednesday will reach a high of 46 degrees with an overnight low dropping to 27 degrees. Winds will blow between 10 and 20 mph.
Sunshine and warmer temperatures are forecast for the rest of the week into the weekend.
"We’re in the 50s by Thursday with 60s through the weekend," Gazette news partner KKTV reported. "Halloween looks clear & dry, but incorporate the jacket into the costume!"
Here's the rest of this week's forecast from the National Weather Service:
Thursday: Sunny with a high of 56 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph.
Friday: Sunny with a high of 59 degrees and winds around 5 mph.
Saturday: Sunny with a high of 61 degrees and winds between 5 and 10 mph.
Sunday: Sunny with a high of 60 degrees and winds around 5 mph.