Fire weather conditions are extremely high Wednesday in the Pikes Peak region, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo,
Low humidity, dry vegetation, and strong winds pose high fire danger.
That's why a red flag warning is issued from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. in various counties including El Paso, Teller, Fremont, Chafee, and Lake.
Wednesday will be partly sunny with a high near 82 degrees and very breezy. Winds will start around 10 mph and reach 20 mph with 30 mph gusts. The wind is likely to blow dust especially between 8 and 10 p.m.
At night temperatures will drop to 35 degrees.
"Temps will kind of bounce around this week, warming briefly on Saturday," Gazette news partner KKTV wrote. "A cold front comes through Saturday night, paving the way for a slightly cooler finish to the weekend."
Here's the rest of this week's forecast from the National Weather Service:
Thursday: Sunny with a high near 57 degrees and winds between 5 and 10 mph.
Friday: Sunny with a high near 63 degrees and winds between 5 and 10 mph.
Saturday: Sunny with a high near 74 and winds around 10 mph.
Sunday: Sunny with a high near 56 degrees and winds around 5 mph.