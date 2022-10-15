073022-news-gardenofgods 1.jpg

Cloud cover lingers over the foothills of the Front Range near Garden of the Gods park in Colorado Springs on Friday, July 29, 2022. Thursday and Friday provided a break from the heat with temperatures topping out in the 70s.

 John Stember/The Gazette
Saturday is expected to be breezy with partly cloudy skies, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo. Temperatures are expected to rise up to around 69. 
 
Clouds will cover more of the sky as night approaches. The low will likely dip to around 40. The weekend will end on a colder note; Sunday is expected to have a high around 53.
 
Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.
 
Today: Sunny, with a high near 69. East northeast wind 10-15 mph.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 53. North northeast wind 5-10 mph becoming south southeast in the afternoon.

Monday: Areas of frost before 8am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 63. West northwest wind 5-10 mph becoming east southeast in the afternoon.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 66. West northwest wind 5-10 mph becoming east in the afternoon.

