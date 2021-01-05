A warm and windy Tuesday is expected in Colorado Springs, the National Weather Service in Pueblo predicts.
Temperatures are likely to reach a high of 56 degrees with winds starting around 10 to 20 mph and whipping up to 20 or 30 mph, some gusts could reach 45 mph. Aside from wind, the day will be mostly sunny, the agency said.
Overnight there is a 20% chance of a sprinkling of snow between 8 and 9 p.m., then the sky is expected to clear up with a low of 17 degrees.
The rest of the week is expected to be sunny with temperatures in the mid 40s and snow is possible over the weekend, according to the weather service.
"Temps cool down slightly by Wednesday through the end of the week, 40s for most with a mix of sun and clouds," Gazette news partner KKTV reported. "Plan on us staying dry..."
Here's the rest of this week's forecast from the National Weather Service:
Wednesday: Sunny with a high near 46 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph.
Thursday: Mostly sunny with a high near 49 degrees and winds around 5 mph.
Friday: Mostly sunny with a high near 40 degrees and winds around 5 mph.
Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a high near 32 degrees and winds around 5 mph in the afternoon. A 30% chance of snow showers.