Snow is expected before 9 a.m. with blustery winds Tuesday morning making for slick roads and poor visibility, the National Weather Service in Pueblo predicts.
Lewis-Palmer District 38 is closed. Several other southern Colorado school districts are on delays. See the complete list here.
Colorado Springs airport has not yet felt the impact of the snow as all flights are currently listed as on time. See the complete schedule here.
The rest of the morning is expected to be cloudy but winds and cloud cover will decrease as the day progress becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon.
Tuesdays high will reach 31 degrees with winds between 5 and 10 mph although morning gusts are expected to be between 15 and 20 mph and as high as 35 mph.
Overnight temperatures will likely drop to 14 degrees with mostly clear skies.
"Wednesday will be a decent day with more sunshine and highs in the 40s," Gazette news partner KKTV reported. "Plan on a similar trend for Thursday..."
Friday chances of snow reappear.
Here's the rest of this week's forecast from the National Weather Service:
Wednesday: Sunny with a high near 43 degrees and wind between 5 to 10 mph.
Thursday: Partly sunny with a high near 49 degrees and winds around 5 mph.
Friday: Mostly sunny with a high near 39 degrees winds between 5 and 10 mph. A slight chance of rain and snow showers before 4 p.m., then a slight chance of snow showers.
Saturday: Sunny with a high near 45 degrees and winds around 10 mph.