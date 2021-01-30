A blustery Saturday should give way to a milder Sunday on a warm weekend in Colorado Springs, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
Saturday is expected to be mostly sunny with a high in the mid-40s, but northwest winds of 25-30 mph will be punctuated with gusts of up to 50 mph.
The winds should calm down considerably on Sunday and conditions are expected to be sunny, with a high of about 45 degrees, the weather service said.
Both overnight lows should be in the 20s.
Temperatures are predicted to climb into the low 50s on a mostly-sunny Monday.