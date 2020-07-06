If you like it hot, then this week's forecast is just for you.
Colorado Springs can expect a high temperature Monday near 91, which begins a string of days with forecast highs in the 90s, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
On Monday, the weather service predicts a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. after sunny skies to start the day.
A high near 94 is expected Tuesday along with a 20% of precipitation in the afternoon.
In other parts of Colorado, the thermometer could hit triple digits this week. Pueblo has a forecast high of 103 on Wednesday and 100 on Thursday and Friday, according to the weather service. In La Junta, it's expected to reach 102 on Tuesday and 107 on Wednesday.
The rest of the week looks like this for Colorado Springs, according to the weather service:
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 97. North northwest wind around 5 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon.
Thursday: A 10% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Sunny, with a high near 94. West northwest wind around 5 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 95. West southwest wind around 5 mph becoming south southeast in the afternoon.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 97. West northwest wind around 5 mph becoming east northeast in the afternoon.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 96. West northwest wind around 5 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.