Looking north from Pikes Peak on Friday, June 26, 2020.

If you like it hot, then this week's forecast is just for you.

Colorado Springs can expect a high temperature Monday near 91, which begins a string of days with forecast highs in the 90s, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.

On Monday, the weather service predicts a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. after sunny skies to start the day.

A high near 94 is expected Tuesday along with a 20% of precipitation in the afternoon.

The rest of the week looks like this, according to the weather service:

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 97. North northwest wind around 5 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon.

Thursday: A 10% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Sunny, with a high near 94. West northwest wind around 5 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 95. West southwest wind around 5 mph becoming south southeast in the afternoon.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 97. West northwest wind around 5 mph becoming east northeast in the afternoon.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 96. West northwest wind around 5 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

