Pikes Peak and the Antlers Hotel in downtown Colorado Springs in June 2019.

 (Gazette file photo)

Colorado Springs residents will enjoy balmy weather the next several days, with highs in the 80s.

Thursday will see a high of 80 and winds up to 15 mph, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo. Friday will see a high of 86, with winds up to 15 mph and a 10% chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Here's the forecast for the next few days.

Friday: Sunny, with a high nearing 90 and winds from 5-15 mph. A 10% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 90 and winds from 5-15 mph. A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 90 and winds up to 30 mph.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 90 and winds from 5-10 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 90 and winds up to 10 mph.

