Colorado Springs residents will enjoy balmy weather the next several days, with highs in the 80s.
Thursday will see a high of 80 and winds up to 15 mph, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo. Friday will see a high of 86, with winds up to 15 mph and a 10% chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Friday: Sunny, with a high nearing 90 and winds from 5-15 mph. A 10% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 90 and winds from 5-15 mph. A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 90 and winds up to 30 mph.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 90 and winds from 5-10 mph.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 90 and winds up to 10 mph.